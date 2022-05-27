Ordering free meals is how Nyota Ndogo’s friends ‘support’ her restaurant





Coast-based musician Nyota Ndogo has publicly chided friends of hers who she claims are of the habit of going to her restaurant to eat for free in the name of ‘supporting’ her.

Some of these friends, she said, come either from Mombasa or Nairobi in groups, order food and leave without paying the bill.

“Tuko na marafiki tuko ma mashabiki, lakini tunao marafiki ambao mimi wananikwaza sana. Unapata marafiki wangu wengine wanatoka Mombasa wengine Nairobi wanakuja kama watano ama sita wanakuja kwa hoteli wanaagiza kila kitu wanaletewa. Wakishamaliza kula wanakisifu kile chakula halafu waniigia kwenye gari halafu wanaenda zao,” Nyota Ndogo lamented.

“Munakula chakula cha pesa nyingi halafu munaenda bila kulipa, mimi nina watu nafaa niwalipe, niko na rent pale nafaa nilipe kama nyinyi ni marafiki hamtakuja kula bure bali mutakuja musema munakuja kunisupport. Nataka hii tabia ikome, hamnisupport munaniangusha na huo sii urafiki ni unafkii,” she went on.

The singer opened the restaurant after getting married to her Danish husband Henning Nielsen on 2018. She also invested in rental houses in Voi town.

In previous interviews, Nyota Ndogo has maintained that apart from being an artiste she is also a businesswoman and wants to accomplish more than just music.