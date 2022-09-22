Orengo warns rogue health workers responsible for drugs shortage in Siaya





Rogue health workers are responsible for an acute shortage of drugs in public health facilities in Siaya County that has lasted for four months, this is according to Siaya governor James Orengo.

The governor is now warning the culprits who steal and sell the drugs to private facilities that action will be taken against them.

Speaking after flagging off medical supplies to Siaya health facilities worth Sh45 million, Mr Orengo said that his government is committed to improving health facilities in the county.

The medical supplies flagged off include pharmaceutical and non-pharma.

“Anybody who will be found selling the drugs to private facilities will face the consequences. We have put a strategy to ensure constant and seamless supply of drugs to our facilities without any disruption along our supply chain,” Mr Orengo said.

The new development comes just a few weeks after the governor came face to face with the poor state of healthcare in the county after making impromptu visits to various health facilities.

The governor attributed poor health delivery in the county to lack of proper facilities and poor working environment and reaffirmed his commitment to improving the delivery of health services.

During the visit, Orengo also noted that most hospitals within the county had a serious shortage of critical staff.

“There is a severe shortage of workers and health providers in most of the health centers,” said governor Orengo.

The governor said he will continue working closely with the county ministry of health to ensure that the residents get access to proper healthcare.

He also promised to improve the state of mortuaries in all public hospitals.

“I am not happy that all level four hospitals in Siaya except for Yala have no proper mortuaries. They serve a huge population but without refrigeration,” Mr Orengo said.

