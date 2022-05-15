Join our Telegram Channel
Origi bags FA Cup at Liverpool amid exit report

By Wangu Kanuri May 15th, 2022 1 min read

Divock Origi has bagged yet another title in what could be his final year at Liverpool.

Origi, a Belgium national but son of Kenyan Mike Okoth, watched from the bench as the Merseyside beat Chelsea 6-5 on post-match penalties to win the FA Cup in London.

This followed a goalless draw in normal and extra time between the two English Premier League clubs.

The win means Origi and Liverpool have won two titles this season, namely the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and are on the verge of winning two more in the frame of the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

Despite these successes Origi who made his name at Ghent in Belgium is rumoured to be moving to closing in on an exit at Liverpool, with Italian giants AC Milan said to be favourites to land his signature.

The forward will be remembered in England as a player who scored dramatic, crucial goals during his time at the club.

Origi turned down the opportunity to play for Kenya and instead chose Belgium and has since featured at the Fifa World Cup.

 

