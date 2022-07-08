Origin of the ‘hiyo ni uongo’ catchphrase





Kenyans have been making fun on social media using the Kiswahili phrase “hiyo ni uongo”, which translates to “that is a lie”.

The phrase became popular following the soaring prices of food in the country even as the Kenyans prepare to go to the election on August 9.

It has emerged that the video was recorded in one of the functions in Nandi County.

During the function, one of the speakers stood and claimed that Nandi Governor Stephen Sang had dispatched about Sh200 million in bursary funds to needy students across the county.

“As we talk, Governor Stephen Sang has released Sh240 million for a bursary to the county,” the speaker said.

However, the crowd reacted to his comment, saying in unison that it was a lie.

“Uongo, hiyo ni uongo kabisa,” the crowd said.

One of the clips in which Kenyans inserted the “uongo” part is the one taken from the gospel artiste David Wonder’s hit song, Ndogo Ndogo, where Kenyans said that it is a lie to claim that maize flours and sugar are small issues.

Currently, 1kg of maize flour retails at Sh220, a commodity that is mostly used by Kenyans.

Some politicians have also become victims of this phrase from the crowd as they continue to mobilise Kenyans to vote for them.