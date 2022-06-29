Oscar Sudi dons school uniform amid academic fraud case





Controversial lawmaker Oscar Sudi has been spotted in a school uniform at an event in his Kapsaret constituency amidst an ongoing court case where he stands accused of forging his Kenya School of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

In an event at Songoliet secondary school, the outspoken lawmaker handed over a new bus courtesy of the Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF). He quoted renowned former South African President Nelson Mandela saying, “Education is the only weapon that can be used to change the world.”

Additionally, the second term MP was joined by parents, teachers, students and residents in the area when he also opened up a new administration block in the school.

“We are determined to change the face of Kapseret constituency,” he declared.

Sudi, a diehard supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, has consistently claimed he has been frustrated by his political opponents regarding his academic credentials.

In early 2021, a witness told the court the lawmaker did not attend Highway secondary school as he claims.

The lawmaker maintains he sat for his secondary education exams in 2006, but a former principal of the school namely Patrick Maritim disputed the theory.

“I went through the admission books at the school between 2005 to 2009, but could not find his name. I also went through the records of students who sat their KCSE in 2006 and had collected their school leaving certificates but could not find his name,” Maritim told court while under oath.

The Principal further told the court the index number Sudi claims belonged to him did not appear anywhere in the school’s register when he was the principal from 2010 to 2019.

Apart from forging his KCSE certificate, Sudi had been charged with forging a diploma certificate in business management, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.