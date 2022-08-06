Oscar Sudi embarrasses Ruto by sharing poll showing Raila winning by big margin





Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has made an embarrassing mistake of sharing an online opinion poll showing his boss Deputy President William Ruto losing to his main competitor Raila Odinga with a huge margin.

The poll, which at had at one point attracted more than 50,000 participants, showed Mr Odinga commanding a lead of more than 50 per cent with Ruto way behind at below 40 per cent.

“It’s 3 days to election. Let’s vote,” Sudi, an ardent supporter of Ruto, said in tweet that showed the poll.

Someone must have alerted the vocal MP of his big time goof and he later deleted the tweet.

But by that time he had become the butt of online jokes with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) trolling him mercilessly for his embarrassing mistake.

Pole Sudi. Science does not care about your feelings. Why delete? #ZoeaBaba pic.twitter.com/vwY19pIkil — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) August 6, 2022

So instead of mobilizing voters on the ground and ensuring our votes will be protected, Sudi is still commissioning poppycock on Twitter? Why don't he let Itumbi handle social media palaver while he and the leaders get down to grassroot Biznes! The rest, tukutane Nyayo Stadium — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) August 6, 2022

We are sending you to Sugoi smoothly🤪 Oscar Sudi delete delete pic.twitter.com/tJp5NBgr1t — Naomi Waithira (@Naomikibandi) August 6, 2022

OSCAR SUDI SUMMONED. TO APPEAR BEFORE 8:30AM Raila Odinga Defeats William Ruto in Poll Conducted by UDA's Oscar Sudi.

Of the 35,787 people who participated in the poll, 60% said they will vote for Raila while Ruto registered 30% after 19 hours.

pic.twitter.com/t6MQhyAceY — AZIMIO LA UMOJA (@Himizo6) August 6, 2022

OSCAR SUDI to appeal Twitter Poll at the Supreme Court after Raila took an early lead in his own poll.

🤣🤣🤣 Guys vote for Baba here @HonOscarSudi — Pauline Njau (@PaulineNjau5) August 6, 2022

If you want to know KUZIMIA people are frustrated, just look how they have reacted because of that OSCAR SUDI fake poll??!!!!! How many times have they lost in their OWN opinion polls in Kameme, citizen, KTN news , Inooro etc etc?!Do you remember Mutahi ngunyi and Makau Mutua? — Dan Nyagah (@dan_nyagah) August 6, 2022