Oscar Sudi sends his two wives to pick IEBC certificate

Oscar Sudi's wives receive his election certificate from the Indepedent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC). PHOTO: COURTESY

Oscar Sudi's wives receive his election certificate from the Indepedent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC). PHOTO: COURTESY





Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi tasked his two wives to collect his election certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) upon his re-election.

The controversial MP confirmed the stance in a Facebook post.

“I sent my lovely wives Lilian and Anne to pick up my election certificate on my behalf,” he explained.

“I wish to thank the great people of Kapseret for giving me a chance to serve them in the National Assembly for the third time. May God bless you, good people.”

Sudi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is known to have risen from a humble background into a prominent and wealthy politician.

His re-election comes amid scrutiny over his academic qualifications.

He is battling an active course case in which he faces charges of forging his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE).

He has also been renowned for his strong opinion and utterances towards Ruto’s critics, actions that have on several occasions led to his arrest.

The Kenyan law allows a man to have more than one wife.