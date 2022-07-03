Oscar Sudi casts doubt on Uhuru’s academic papers





Controversial lawmaker Oscar Sudi has questioned the validity of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s academic papers.

In his address a political rally, Sudi who is seeking to retain his Kapseret seat in the August 2022 polls, wondered why authorities were disturbing him over his academic qualifications while his colleagues also had questionable credentials.

“You know that Tinga (read Raila Odinga) does not have papers, just like me. Gideon ( read Gideon Moi) also doesn’t have papers. Joho doesn’t have papers. We are even investigating President Kenyatta’s papers,” said Sudi.

Sudi did not substantiate his statements.

President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have severally been cleared to contest for the presidency which implies they possess a University degree.

Sudi, an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, then appeared to clarify that his academic papers were genuine.

“When you look at me, does it appear to you that I have no papers?” he posed.

Sudi is currently battling a court case in which he is charged with forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE).

In May, a former Principal of Highway Secondary School told court Sudi did not sit for his national exam at the institution. Sudi maintains he learnt at the school.