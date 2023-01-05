Otile Brown and Nabayet back together?





Famous Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga alias Otile Brown has left his fans in dire speculation after he shared photos on his social media that hinted at him possibly being back together with his ex-lover Nabayet.

Having recently been spotted in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Otile Brown has led his fans to believe that he is in the same location as his ex-lover, who was also spotted in a hotel in the Ethiopian capital.

Rumors have it that the 30-year-old artiste visited the city to see his ex-girlfriend Nabayet aka Nabbi.

Otile allegedly made the trip earlier this week without revealing much about the purpose behind his visit. On January 3, 2023, the singer posted a photo of himself standing outside a house in Addis Ababa where he is seen wearing a white shirt, black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes while carrying a bag.

Nabayet, who dabbles as a model also posted a photo on her Instagram feed that revealed her location in a hotel in Addis Ababa.

In the photo, a man’s hand with a ring on his ring finger is seen. Not done on the details, netizens were also able to note the man’s outfit as he was wearing a white shirt, similar to the one Otile donned in his photo.

Kenyans cannot help but suspect the former lovers being back together, and knowing how their relationship was, the majority of the internet users are here for it. Some have even gone to the extent of asking the former couple to get back together.

The singer confirmed his breakup with Nabbi in January 2022 after dating her for almost three years.

The two got into a relationship in early 2019, just a few months after Otile broke up with popular Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika.

While announcing their separation through his Instagram page, Otile revealed that the last time he met Nabbi he wanted to know how they would continue, and instead they agreed to go their separate ways due to the straining distance caused by their careers.

“Me and Nabbi are not together anymore… The last time we were together was to try to find a way to move forward but we decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately,” the musician announced.

