Otile Brown appointed chief creative officer for Tecno Camon 19 Series

Kenyan musician Otile Brown (right) and Tecno Mobile Kenya Brand Manager Peter Shi during the unveiling of the artiste as the chief creative officer for Camon19 Series. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan, RnB sensation Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown has been named Tecno Chief Creative Officer for the new Camon 19 series in a multi-million-shilling deal with Chinese mobile manufacturer.

“I am really thrilled and excited to officially announce my partnership Tecno Mobile Kenya as their brand ambassador and the Chief Creative Officer for the Tecno Camon 19 Series. Super Super Excited for this great partnership,” an elated Otile said.

“Tecnos’s brand vision ‘Stop At Nothing’ is a spirit I believe in. I want to be associated with the brand ethos and create a memorable song to inspire its audience’s Camon 19 stylish look,” the artiste added.

Tecno said the partnership is solely for the upcoming Camon 19 Series, and that they took input from the Otile in the design process of the device. The new Camon 19 Series is expected to be unveiled on June 20, 2022, although pre-orders are already open.

The Mapenzi Hisia hitmaker will not only push the Camon 19 series brand but also explain its functionality.

Otile launched his own Record Label dubbed Just in Love Music in 2019 with singer Jovial as his first signee. Last year he became the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

The singer continues to collect millions of shillings in revenue from streaming platforms. Besides YouTube, his streaming numbers on Boomplay are impeccable.

His solo album, since making his music debut in 2015, Just in Love is the most streamed album in Kenya with over 22 million streams, Such kind of Love boasts of 12.1 million streams in Boomplay while Jeraha has garnered 11 million streams both on the same platform.