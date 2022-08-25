Otile Brown arrives in US for 15-city tour





Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has landed in the United States of America after a 23-hour flight ahead of his forthcoming working tour.

The Dusuma hitmaker is expected to start his tour at the Los Angeles Rugby 7s tournament, where Kenya’s Shujaa will kick off their North American campaign against Samoa on Saturday.

“USA finally here 23 hours later, let’s goo, excited for the tour starting with #larugby7s Aug 27th this coming Saturday for more info and bookings check Fraks,” the singer said via his social media accounts.

During the tour, Otile will perform in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, New Jersey, DC, Pittsburgh PA, Boston, Raleigh, Phoenix, Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco.

“Otile Brown is here so make sure to tell friend to tell a friends that it’s going down,” he said after landing.

Otile, real name Jacob Obunga, is among the fast-rising and most popular musicians in Kenya.

His brand has since increased tenfold and he recently pocketed a Sh15 million endorsement deal from Tecno to perform the role of brand ambassador.

Not even a number of strikes by YouTube in which some of his songs were removed from the social media platform have slowed down his career.

“What don’t you all get… some people are deleting our videos/songs on YouTube… is everything Kiki to you all,” he ranted at the time.

Regardless, the singer has garnered more than 41.5 million views on his YouTube channel and was placed seventh in a recent East African listing of musicians with the most YouTube views.