Otile Brown reveals his female crush





Kenyan R&B artiste Otile Brown has revealed the identity of his female crush for whom he has penned a sweet message that has left many ladies out there green with envy.

“Still crushing on her… one of the sexiest women God ever created,” Otile’s message to his crush reads.

The ‘lucky’ woman who has won Otile’s heart happens to be none other than American R&B songstress Toni Braxton.

It remains unclear, though, whether the mellow-voiced Alivyonipenda composer, born Jacob Obunga, was crushing on Toni’s physique or her craft.

Toni, a winner of seven Grammy Awards, who has also sold over 70 million records worldwide, is best known for hits such as Another Sad Love Song, Breathe Again, Let It Flow and Un-Break My Heart.

In 2013, she ended her 12-year marriage with Keri Lewis, with whom she has two children – Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis. Toni is rumored to be have recently married rapper Birdman born Bryan Christopher Williams.

Otile, on his part, has never been lucky in love, having broken too many hearts. Early this year, the award-winning artiste confirmed breaking up with his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabbayet even after doing a song for her.

“Nabbi and I are not together anymore… The last time we were together we were trying to figure out the way forward but we decided to go our separate ways,” he said.