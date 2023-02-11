Otile Brown set to perform in London





Singer Otile Brown has been confirmed as the main act of a Kenyan event in the summer. The event will take place in London, UK, on May 20th, 2023.

The Chaguo La Moyo hitmaker has said this will be his first show in the UK, and that he is looking forward to performing and meeting his fans in the United Kingdom.

The event will showcase other musicians from Kenya backed by a battalion of top Kenyan DJs in the UK known as Pamoja Sevens.

“It is the high time we set up a central Kenyan event in the diaspora, where the emphasis is on quality,” London-based Kenyan events organiser Prince Otach said.

With over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1m on Instagram, the RnB singer’s fame has crossed the borders of the country to the international scene. He is the first Kenyan artiste to surpass 1million subscribers.

However, despite his love and romantic songs, the Imaginary Love hitmaker has in the past had scandalous love life. Early last year, Otile confirmed that he and his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet Nabbi are not together anymore despite even composing a song in her.

This was not the first time the singer dedicated a song to a woman in his life. He did the same with socialite Vera Sidika when he released Baby Love.

The affair was not only short-lived, but the breakup was also messy with the musician and the socialite exchanging not-so-pleasant words on social media. It ended in premium tears.

Rumour has it that Otile and Nabayet might be back together if what they shared on their Instagram is anything to go by. On January 3, 2023, the singer posted a photo of himself standing outside a house in Addis Ababa. In the picture, the singer was dressed in white shirt, black t-shirt, black pants and white shoes while also carrying a bag.

On the other hand, Nabayet who is also a model, posted a photo on her Instagram feed revealing the hotel’s location in which she was at. In the photo, a man’s hand with a ring on his ring finger is seen.

Despite his love woes, the singer has also been unfortunate on YouTube with some of his songs being pulled down from the streaming platform.

His songs Celebration, Dusuma featuring Meddy, Chaguo la Moyo, Aiyana featuring Sanaipei Tande, Such Kinda Love featuring Jovial, and Hi have been pulled down from YouTube in the past for various reasons, although he managed to recover the songs.

