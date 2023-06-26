Otile Brown’s ex-girlfriend responds to pregnancy rumuors





Nabayet, famously known as Nabbi and ex-girlfriend of Kenyan music star Otile Brown, has come forward to deny rumors that she is expecting a child with the singer.

Otile Brown over the weekend announced he is set to become a parent, sparking speculation among fans about the identity of the prospective co-parent.

Following Otile Brown’s announcement, social media was abuzz with congratulations and well wishes for Nabbi. Fans flooded her accounts, expressing their excitement and assuming that she was the expectant mother. “I’m so happy my favorite couple is having a baby,” wrote one fan on Instagram. Another follower commented, “We know you’re pregnant, congratulations.”

However, Nabbi took to social media to set the record straight. In response to the rumors, she clarified that she was not aware of any pregnancy but expressed gratitude for the well-intentioned messages. “Lol, I didn’t know but thank you,” Nabbi wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji, dismissing the claims as mere rumors.

While Otile Brown shared the news of his impending fatherhood with joy and excitement, he has chosen to keep the details of the co-parent and the baby’s gender private, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

The singer’s romantic relationship with Nabayet has been the subject of interest among fans ever since they split in early 2022. However, in January 2023, they were spotted together in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, igniting rumors of a possible reconciliation. Despite their history, it seems that Nabbi is not the woman Otile Brown referred to in his recent announcement.

The couple had previously disclosed that their separation was due to the challenges posed by their respective careers and the geographical distance that strained their relationship. Otile Brown had expressed his intention to focus on his music career, while Nabayet pursued her endeavors.

As fans eagerly await details about Otile Brown’s co-parent, the singer continues basking in the joy of impending fatherhood, vowing to provide his unborn child with all the love they deserve. The mystery surrounding the identity of the prospective co-parent only adds to the intrigue surrounding this chapter in Otile Brown’s life.

