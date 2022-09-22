Our son is called Utheri: Lilian Ng’ang’a and Juliani says

Left: Rapper Juliani with his son on a stroller. Right: Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenyan musician Julius Owino, famously known by his stage name Juliani, and his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a have revealed their baby son’s name, ‘Utheri’ which means light in Kikuyu.

The couple made the announcement on their social media pages, saying they decided to give their son that name because he lights up their lives.

The Exponential Potential hitmaker said he prefers keeping her family life private and that is they have not exposed their son to social media.

The rapper is not a first time dad as apart from his three-week-old son with Lillian, he also has a daughter named Amor who was born in 2015 from his previous relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu.

Juliani and Lillian, the ex-girlfriend of former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, welcomed their bundle of joy after they solemnized their union in an invite-only ceremony that was attended by close family members and friends.

The couple hit local headlines last year when they announced their relationship months after Lillian and Dr Mutua parted ways under dramatic circumstances.

Juliani has lately courted controversy after he posted a fundraising Paybill number on social media asking his fans to send him money.

After his post, he was trolled online with some curious to know how he went broke so fast after welcoming his newborn son.

Juliani later explained that when his son was born he had anticipated spending at least six months’ exclusive time with him.

“So yes you can be making fun of it and it can be funny but the truth is for me it’s serious because I am not spending enough time with my son. So yes, I’m broke but I’m far from poor. Right now the reason I have to put the paybill number there is because you are calling me broke but I’m not your kind of broke,” Juliani explained.

