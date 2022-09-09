Outgoing CS Eugene Wamalwa sues over tweet implicating him as a murderer





Outgoing Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kenya Cabinet Secretary Eugene Ludovic Wamalwa is suing over a tweet, citing libel.

In documents seen by Nairobi News on Friday, September 9, 2022, CS Wamalwa sued Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi over a September 8, 2022, tweet that demanded Wamalwa and others must explain to Kenya how 1,500 Kenyans were extra-judicially killed under their command.

“In the coming months these FIVE men must explain to KENYANS and the WORLD the process/procedures on how over 1500 KENYANS were extrajudicially killed by police and military officers under their command…Did they give the orders or were they were acting on orders from above?” Ahmednasir posted on Twitter.

Here is the Tweet:

In the coming months these FIVE men must explain to KENYANS and the WORLD the process/procedures on how over 1500 KENYANS were extrajudicially killed by police and military officers under their command…Did they give the orders or were they were acting on orders from above? pic.twitter.com/MxUpL00Ljq — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 8, 2022

In the lawyer’s letter to Ahmednasir, Eugene- via his lawyers KTK Advocates- said that by tweeting as he did, the Senior Counsel was understood to have meant that Wamalwa was complicit in the said extra-judicial killings, that Wamalwa is a murderer and a criminal; and that the CS was involved in international crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity among other deductions.

Wamalwa’s lawyer- Donald B. Kipkorir, further stated that the tweet had exposed his client to mob lynching and violated the CS’ rights of innocence and due process.

“Our instructions are to demand, which we hereby do: – immediate deletion of the said tweet, unqualified apology to our client and discussion on quantum payable to our client,” read the letter.

Check out the notice sent to Ahmednassir:

He was given 24-hours from the time he was served this notice via email to comply with the demands.

As early as Friday morning, 7:30 am, Ahmednassir’s tweet was still live on his Twitter account and had gotten an engagement of 1,229 retweets and 5,967 likes. Ahmednasir boasts a following of 1.8 million on Twitter.

Aside from Wamalwa, Ahmednassir also mentioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and National Intelligence Service Director General Philip Kameru.

