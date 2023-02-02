Outrage over viral video of pupils forced by teachers to perform disturbing sexual acts





Kenyans on Twitter are calling for tough penalties on teachers who were filmed forcing primary school pupils to reenact disturbing sexual acts as form of punishment.

In the video that has sparked public uproar, young boys in school uniform are seen being compelled to mount one another as the teachers are heard laughing out loudly in the background.

Also read: Detectives probing how ‘miracle water’ influenced murder suspect’s acquittal

Kenyans have strongly condemned the teachers, who have since been interdicted, for their thoughtless actions, saying the government should deal firmly with the offenders.

The six teachers were arrested and are being grilled at Nyamache Police Station pending arraignment in court.

Also read: Angry mob attacks Buruburu woman for attempted arson

Nation.Africa had earlier reported that the six teachers were arrested after Ministry of Education officials in the county led by Nyamache Sub-County Director Linet Onduso visited the school after receiving the clip.

“We have confiscated their phones. We questioned them and they told us that one pupil had reported what they were doing at break time. That they (the teachers) only wanted them (the pupils) to demonstrate to what they were doing,” said the police.

Also read: Court amends Baby Sagini’s charges

“We will establish from their phones who posted or shared it out. Such an incident is unethical and it damages the name of the school. The pupils are also minors and we wonder what motive did the one who gave it out wanted,” he added.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Though this was a primary school but am wondering with this kind of teachers where are the A's in Kisii coming from? — Githinji (@JeffKGithinji3) February 1, 2023

Gaaki @migosi_brian simwambie polisi waalimu walikua wanatuonyesha iko shinda gaaki🤔 — Thingsbedding (@PatrickKaburu) February 1, 2023

Camera man ako wapi? Should be arrested too — Kenedy Gitau (@kengitjames) February 1, 2023

Fungieni awa watu bana — MUDU WA NYUMBA💎 (@Johan_kenya) February 2, 2023

Wafugwe maisha!.. — Jay c 254 (@c_muimi) February 1, 2023

These are not teachers rather pedophiles should be sacked — Sir Titus (@oj_ochode99) February 1, 2023

Kisii nothing positive,You people what is the problem with you?This is too much. — Jonah Wagitundu (@JWagitundu) February 1, 2023

I wonder what's the punishment 😒 mi naeza ngoa mwalimù meno — creasy m (@m_creasy90) February 1, 2023

This one's should be interdicted by TSC,hatuwezi toa ushuru wa kulipa watu wanaharibu jamii yetu. We entrust teachers with our kids. — Mideva Kaisha (@kaisha_mideva) February 1, 2023