Outrage over viral video of pupils forced by teachers to perform disturbing sexual acts

By Winnie Onyando February 2nd, 2023 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter are calling for tough penalties on teachers who were filmed forcing primary school pupils to reenact disturbing sexual acts as form of punishment.

In the video that has sparked public uproar, young boys in school uniform are seen being compelled to mount one another as the teachers are heard laughing out loudly in the background.

Kenyans have strongly condemned the teachers, who have since been interdicted, for their thoughtless actions, saying the government should deal firmly with the offenders.

The six teachers were arrested and are being grilled at Nyamache Police Station pending arraignment in court.

Nation.Africa had earlier reported that the six teachers were arrested after Ministry of Education officials in the county led by Nyamache Sub-County Director Linet Onduso visited the school after receiving the clip.

“We have confiscated their phones. We questioned them and they told us that one pupil had reported what they were doing at break time. That they (the teachers) only wanted them (the pupils) to demonstrate to what they were doing,” said the police.

“We will establish from their phones who posted or shared it out. Such an incident is unethical and it damages the name of the school. The pupils are also minors and we wonder what motive did the one who gave it out wanted,” he added.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

 

 

