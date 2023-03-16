Over 40 Ethiopians hiding in a cave arrested for being in Kenya illegally

Locals in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, alerted the police and informed them of the 40 Ethiopians hiding in a cave. PHOTO| Stanley Ngotho

Locals in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, alerted the police and informed them of the 40 Ethiopians hiding in a cave. PHOTO| Stanley Ngotho





Police officers and officials from the department of immigration have nabbed over 40 Ethiopians who were in the country without proper documentation.

In an ongoing crackdown on human trafficking, the officials managed to nab the Ethiopians in two separate incidents.

The Ethiopians were in the custody of five Kenyans who are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday, March 17.

In the first incident, locals in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, alerted the police and informed them of the group’s presence.

It is believed that they were on their way to Tanzania when they were arrested.

17 of the members were hiding in a quarry site while the rest had been taken to a house in the Kiwanja Ndege area.

In another incident in Isebania, Migori County, 13 others were also nabbed and planning to head to Tanzania.

They had stayed in Isebania for three days when the police were alerted of their presence.

The Ethiopians will be arraigned in court for being in the country illegally and planning to flee Kenya to Tanzania without documentation.

Usually, the Ethiopians have been using Kenya as their route from their home country to Tanzania as they head to the Middle East and South Africa.

They usually cross into the country, taking advantage of the porous border through North Eastern and are transported to the city using tracks that ferry goods.

Police and immigration officials have decried increased cases of Ethiopian aliens nabbed in the country while in transit.

A week ago over 20 aliens went on a hunger strike leading to panic in Juja, Kiambu, after the police arrested them.

The team had been arrested on February 17, 2023, and were taken to court, where it was ordered that they are repatriated.

However, repatriating them took too long, leading to the hunger strike.

