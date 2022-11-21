Owner of building that collapsed and killed two in Ruaka arrested





The owner of the building that collapsed and killed two people in Ruaka, Kiambu County last week has been arrested.

Nairobi News has established that the owner was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while trying to flee the country.

Immediately after the house collapsed, police said that plans were underway to arrest the owner and it is believed that it is on this effect that he made attempts to leave Kenya.

Kiambu County Commissioner Mr Joshua Nkanatha said that the owner of the building is currently detained at Kiambu Town Police Station and plans were underway to arraign him in court.

“He will be arraigned in court and plans are still underway to nab the engineer and those who were involved in erecting the building that killed two family members,” Nkanatha said, adding that that even county government officials will also be arraigned in court.

He also said that plans are also underway to nab the owner of a building that also collapsed within Ruiru town, Kiambu County in the wee hours of Monday.

The building collapsed just 10 hours after all the occupants had been evacuated after cracks were noticed on the structure.

The incident attracted the attention of Kiambu County governor Kimani Wamatangi who rushed to the scene and kicked off the evacuation exercise with the help of County officials and those from the Kenya Red Cross.

Before the evacuation exercise started, officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) said the building was not safe.

It is on this effect that the commissioner revealed that already the process of forming a team from the national and county governments which will inspect buildings in the vast Kiambu County had kicked off. Currently, the process of flattening the building that went down in Ruiru is ongoing.

