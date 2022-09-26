Oxlade famed for popular TikTok hit, Kulosa, set for Kenyan concert in October





Nigerian singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman popularly known as Oxlade is set to perform in Kenya alongside Sauti Sol’s Bien come October 8, 2022, at 7 Islands in Watamu.

In a video seen by Nairobi News, the Nigerian singer confirmed his performance at the much-anticipated 3-day ‘Sound of the Jungle’ festival set to take place at 7 Islands, Watamu on the North Coast.

The ‘KU LO SA’ hitmaker expressed his gratitude to Kenyans as he made the announcement, acknowledging the fact that Kenyans have given his hit song ‘KU LO SA’ more airplay than other countries worldwide.

“Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to Kenya for giving me the number one song in your country. I’m technically a Kenyan right now and I will need a Kenyan name,” Oxlade said.

Adding, “But guess what, I will be live at 7 Islands at Watamu on the 8th of October. Let’s get closer, I want to perform all of my songs, and I want you guys to come and have fun with me, let’s create the madness.”

Tickets to the ‘Sound of the Jungle’ festival are available on mtickets and go for Sh2,500 on Friday, Sh5,000 on Saturday, and Sh6,000 collectively for Friday and Saturday.

Oxlade wears many hats, among them being an astounding songwriter signed to multiple record labels.

The 25-year-old rose to fame after releasing his hit track ‘Away’ which appeared on The Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2020 list.

While most of Oxlade’s fans probably know him for his secular songs, the renowned singer began his musical journey in church. He was a junior choir leader at his local church when he was about ten years old.

This puts him in the company of other celebrated Nigerian artistes whose musical journey began in the church. These include Don Jazzy, Chidinma, and Wizkid.

Years later, Oxlade transitioned from gospel to secular music, a move that was massively unpopular among his kin. His father and maternal uncles were overly critical of the decision to the point where they stopped providing any kind of support.

Oxlade then dropped out of Lagos State University to pursue his career. At the time he dropped out, he was enrolled in a History and International Relations degree program. The singer’s big break came when Blaqbonez, a producer, offered to work with him after listening to one of his tracks.

The two worked together and released a track titled ‘Mamiwota’ that became an instant hit. This marked a new page in Oxlade’s rise to prominence in the Nigerian and global music industry.

Currently, the singer is riding high with his hit song ‘KU LO SA’ which has garnered 21 million views in 3 months.

