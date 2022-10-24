Pakistani nationals demand answers on death of journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi





Dozens of social media users who identified themselves as Pakistani nationals have jammed Nairobi News social media sites seeking information and clarity over the sudden death of a prominent journalist.

Arshad Sharif is said to have been shot dead in Nairobi at the weekend.

Police in Nairobi are yet to issue a report on the incident but the information surrounding his death has been widely reported in Pakistani media.

Mr Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddique on Monday morning shared the news on her Twitter handle saying, “I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in your prayers.”

I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.

Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.

Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

Pakistani President Arif Alvi also mourned the fallen journalist.

“Arshad Sharif’s death is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.”

The award-winning journalist was reportedly vocally opposed to the ongoing political developments in Pakistan.

Below are some of the messages received at the Nairobi News desk on Monday morning.

The identities of the senders have been removed following editorial considerations.

“Pakistani generalist Mr. Arshad Sharif has been killed in Nairobi yesterday. Any details?” one national posed.

“He is killed in Nairobi and people are linking some news with Kenyan authorities. It is said he was killed while chasing an illegal vehicle in or outskirts of Nairobi,” read another comment.

“People here in Pakistan are speculating in many different ways involving Pakistan intelligence as well as Kenya Police and anti-drug units of Kenya. The other says that he was shot dead in a sniper attack outside Nairobi at some two hours’ drive distance,” posed another national.

“Some people are quoting some local generalist that he was killed as he had a joint venture with some local media person and was filming a documentary on corruption in Pakistan and Kenya,” read another message.

