Pakistanis protest over ‘non-action’ on GSU officers linked to Arshad Sharif’s murder

In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad. PHOTO | AFP

In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad. PHOTO | AFP





Journalists and members of the public in Pakistan on Thursday held demonstrations after it emerged that police officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) linked to the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif were still at work.

The protests were organised by Ms Javeria Siddique, the second wife of Mr Sharif. The proteters asked the Pakistani Government to work alongside with the Kenyan government to ensure the family gets justice.

“All we want is justice, it is already clear that the Kenyan National Police Service (NPS) had mentioned that they know how my husband died. Why are they not taking action against the officers?” Ms Siddique posed in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

Also read: Attempted murder – How juvenile fight over girlfriend left 18-year-old critically injured

The demonstrations were also attended by members of Islamabad Rawalpindi Union of Journalists and Pakistan Union of Journalists.

In June 2023, Nairobi News exclusively reported that the four GSU officers who were implicated in the shooting of Mr Sharif are still at work and yet to face any charges, even as an enquiry into his murder kicked off in the Pakistan Supreme Court.

Mr Sharif died in Ting’a area along Magadi Road in Kajiado County in November last year after the car he was travelling in was shot at in what the National Police Service said was a case of mistaken identity.

Also read: Puzzle of accident car that was sold by Keroka police without owner’s consent

The officers, including Mr Kevin Kimuyu Mutuku, who was allegedly shot on his arm on the night that Mr Sharif died, are still carrying on with their duties.

The officers claimed that the driver of the motor vehicle defied orders to stop when it approached a police road block.

The slain journalist was being driven from Ammodump Kwenia, a shooting range and entertainment joint in Kajiado County, where he had attended a party.

At the time, the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it was still investigating the officers who were implicated in the fatal shooting.

Also read: Seven-year-old boy who fell from merry-go-round swing during school trip dies