Panic as cracks emerge in residental building in Kiambu

Residents look at a residential building in Kiambu that has developed cracks, sending panic across the area. PHOTO: COURTESY

The management of a four-story building in Thindigua village, Kiambu county, has asked tenants to vacate the apartments after cracks appeared through the exterior.

In a letter penned by Sortmasters Investments Limited, the company that manages the property, the occupants were asked to leave the premises with immediate effect.

“We are writing to inform you that you are required to vacate from your house immediately,” the letter penned on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, reads in part.

According to details issued in the letter, the house developed serious cracks on March 25, 2023, and required urgent attention and major repairs.

The management told the tenants that the repairs cannot be done if they went on living there.

“We find it risky and cannot guarantee your safety hence advise you to relocate from the said house immediately. We will also refund your deposit,” the letter further read, adding that they were sorry for the inconvenience that they had caused.

Reports suggested the house had also started sinking.

The rental houses which were built and completed in 2014 had never encountered issues until the recent heavy downpour.

The incident has attracted concerns among resident areas.

“This is a big risk not only to the tenants, but those of us who live around here. It is a tragedy in the making. Thankfully, we will manage to solve it before something regretable happens,” explained Joseph Thung’u, an area resident.

Cases of builds cracking and even collapsing have been on the rise in recent times.

In November 2022, one person has died after a 7-storey building collapsed at Seasons area in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Poor workmanship and ignorance of the laws are among the leading causes of such incidences.

Nairobi Governot Johnson Sakaja has promised to ensure such incidents do not recur in his county.

