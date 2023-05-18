Paparazzi agency speaks out on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s car chase

In this file photo taken on October 03, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (right) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit the Royal Pavilion in Brighton in East Sussex, southern England. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Photo agency BACKGRID USA has issued a statement in response to Prince Harry’s recent allegations of a “near catastrophic car chase” involving him, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, in New York City.

According to the statement, BACKGRID USA received photos and video of the incident from four freelance photographers who were covering the couple’s stay in New York City, including a possibility of dinner after an awards ceremony.

The photographers reported that they had no intention of causing distress or harm and that one of the four SUVs in Prince Harry’s security escort was driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless.

While BACKGRID USA respects the work of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security detail, we would like to point out that according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident.

Photographers have reported that they did not feel the couple were in immediate danger at any time.

The photo agency said it would not tolerate any form of harassment or illegal activity and would thoroughly investigate the matter.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show, cab driver Sukhcharn Singh shared his account of Tuesday night’s events. Singh stated that they appeared to be very nervous when he picked up the trio. As they drove a block away, they were blocked by a garbage truck, and suddenly, paparazzi appeared out of nowhere and started taking photos with their flashes on.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has also released a statement regarding Tuesday night’s events. According to the NYPD, they were assisting the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and numerous photographers made their transportation difficult.

The statement clarified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination with no reported collisions, citations, injuries or arrests.

Prince Harry’s allegations of a reckless car chase have sparked public interest and concern about the safety of public figures and the actions of the paparazzi.

