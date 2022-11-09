Parliament approves Police IG nominee Japhet Koome

Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome when he appeared before the Committee of the National Assembly on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations during his vetting for the Job at County Hall Nairobi on November 8, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Parliament have unanimously endorsed a report recommending the appointment of the Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome.

In separate debates both at Senate and the National Assembly, the MPs were categorical that the new IG has his work cut out especially eliminating extra-judicial killings from the service, corruption among the Police officers and spearheading police reforms.

Senate’s National security, defense and national relations chairman William Cheptumo tabled on the floor recommending to the House approve his appointment.

Moving the motion to debate the report, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda described Koome as a highly qualified and educated person.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni said Koome is a profession who will turn around the National Police Service.

“The person we are discussing here is a trained engineer from the University of Nairobi. For the first, we will have a professional in the police service,” he said.

Uasin Gishu senator Jackson Mandago said that Koome will be taking over the office at the time the country is facing serious security issues and challenged him to immediately hit the road running.

Section 12 (2) and (7) of the National Police Service Act states that the President shall, within 14 days after a vacancy occurs in the office of the Inspector-General, nominate a person for appointment as inspector-general and submit the name of the nominee to Parliament.

The approval now sets the stage for formal appointment by President William Ruto before swearing in before Chief Justice Martha Koome.

National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security recommend that, having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee, and pursuant to article 245(2) (a) of the Constitution and Section 8 (2) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act Parliament approves the nomination of Hilary Nzioki Mutyambai for appointment to the position of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

Until his nomination as IG to replace Hillary Mutyambai, Mr Koome served as the commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

He will take over the office from acting IG Noor Gabow who is serving in an acting capacity.

