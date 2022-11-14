Parody alert! Eric Omondi enacts Muhoozi’s attempt to ‘capture Nairobi’





Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi left his fans in stitches after unveiling a video of him enacting Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, attempting to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The video begins with ‘General Muhoozi’ flying into Nairobi in a helicopter and him calling his father to tell him he and his squad is on his way to capture Kenya but he insists they have made a mistake and landed in Dubai instead of Kenya after seeing the infrastructure advancements in the city including the Nairobi Expressway and the tall buildings.

Later, they are seen walking along the streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District in full military gear but one of them is mugged by thugs as ‘General Muhoozi’ complains they are yet to meet any Kenya Defense Force officer except for street urchins “who have finished them.”

The troops later get into attack formation to launch their strike on the city but are distracted by a woman who passes in front of them in a short, body contouring black dress and high heels. The troops immediately chase after her and follow her to a club where they party, mission postponed as ‘General Muhoozi’ asks his father to send him some money.

The video elicited mixed reactions as fans told Eric that he will probably be intercepted at Entebbe Airport when he next visits Uganda. His video also attracted the attention of Tanzanian celebrities including Ben Pol and AY.

“Ok, you are not normal,” laughed Nameless.

“Is Muhoozi on Instagram? Weh, hilarious,” added Chris Kirwa.

In October 2022, General Muhoozi caused an uproar on social media after he claimed it would take him and his troops two weeks to capture Nairobi. His sentiments almost triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries especially after he added that he would make Kenya one of Uganda’s districts and take his wife on a tour of their new acquisition.

He also wondered where he would live with his family once he captured Nairobi and tallied off a number of upmarket city estates he had in mind.

Following the backlash General Muhoozi attempted to apologize but Kenyans would have none of it. Eventually, he said he had been tweeting for fun and never meant what he said. President Museveni also said he had warned his son to stay off of Twitter.

General Muhoozi later apologized to Kenyans and President William Ruto for his upsetting comments on social media.