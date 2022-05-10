Pascal Tokodi reaches 1 million followers mark on Instagram





Award-winning actor, Pascal Tokodi has reached 1 million followers on Instagram. Showing appreciation for his 1 million followers, Tokodi on his Instagram status shared a photo of his profile, underlined with red the followers and wrote, “Thank you.”

Tokodi, a multi-talented thespian, revealed in an interview that he started acting as early as when he was 19 years old.

Making his debut on the Makutano Junction TV series in 2012, Tokodi’s acting skills have seen him winning numerous awards as well as directing some TV shows.

Tokodi is best known for his role as Nelson in the popular telenovela Selina.

The actor and singer has never shied away from proclaiming his love to his wife, Grace Ekirapa, who is also a media personality.

The two first met in a coffee shop and Tokodi has admitted that on that initial encounter he was speechless.

“You (Grace) ordered pancakes, pulled out your laptop and started working. I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move. For a guy who usually has a lot to say, I was speechless that day. You must have noticed because you looked up and smiled at me. I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me,” he said during Grace’s birthday last year.

The couple welcomed their baby girl last month on Tokodi’s birthday.