Passaris defends Gachagua’s ‘threat’ to MPs opposed to Finance Bill





Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has defended Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks he made to the effect that the government will not support constituencies whose lawmakers vote against the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking in an interview on KTN, Passaris, a member of the Housing Committee, said Gachagua’s sentiments were taken out of context.

Passaris said she did not hear Gachagua saying the government would not support constituencies whose MPs are opposed to the Bill.

The Woman Rep blamed the media for misinformation, saying lawmakers have a right to get access to money through the government and CDF regardless of their political affiliation.

“We have structures and laws; we’ve got equalisation fund, devolution and there will be counties that will not support the bill but at the end of the day, the MPs have a right of access to funds. The media also has to be responsible when it comes to taking statements and media likes bytes. But that was an actual misquote. I was at the function when he spoke and he was responding noting that without taxes what the MP wanted to be done in the area could not be done,” Passaris said.

The Deputy President, while speaking during a church service at Leshuta in Narok County, said there is a lot of incitement around the Finance Bill.

Gachagua also scoffed at Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu for opposing the bill and at the same time issuing demands to the government.

“I was in Kitui yesterday and their MP spoke about cessation and people were clapping. And then soon after he was telling me they need roads, where does he expect the money to build roads to come from?” Gachagua said.

He explained the government intends to use the bill to raise revenue, urging legislators to fully support if they expect to get development funds.

“Kama mbunge wenu anasema watu wasilipe kodi, asiulize barabara kwa sababu itatoka wapi? (If your MP advises you not to support the bill then they should not ask for roads in their areas),” Gachagua said.

