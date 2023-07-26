Passenger bus company, Easy Coach, announces fare increment

Passengers at Easy Coach bus terminus along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi in this picture taken on January 4, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Passengers at Easy Coach bus terminus along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi in this picture taken on January 4, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Easy Coach, a bus company which operates on various routes in the country, has announced fare increment across all its routes, effective August 1, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bus company said it will increase fares across all their routes by Sh100. The company said the fare increment has been occasioned by the recent increase of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel.

“As a result of the recent increase in the fuel Value Added Tax (VAT), we are obliged to incorporate this adjustment into our fare rates. The fare for all our routes will be adjusted upwards by Sh100. Book your tickets before August 1, 2023, to save the Sh100,” Easy Coach said in a statement.

On 26 June, President William Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law leading to increased taxes on fuel from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

Subsequently, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced the increase of fuel prices with the cost of a litre of petrol going up by Sh13.49 and diesel by Sh12.39.

Although the implementation of the Finance Bill has been suspended by the court, the increase in VAT has already affected many businesses, especially those in the transport sector.

dDspite the High Court ruling, the new prices are Sh194.68 for a litre of petrol, while diesel retails at Sh179.67, the highest in Kenyan history.

Apart from Easy Couch, other public transport operators have similarly increased their fares by between Sh10 and Sh30 in Nairobi, and between Sh100 and Sh200 for upcountry public service vehicles.

A week ago, public transport was disrupted across the country after PSVs operators went on strike over increased fuel prices, leaving passengers stranded and bus parks deserted.

