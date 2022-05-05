Pastor charged with stealing 700k meant for anointing oil





A pastor has been charged with defrauding a Bishop Sh730,000 two years ago.

Martin Muraya denied obtaining the cash from Samwel Mburu Kerige before Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

The cash was supposedly meant to purchase anointing oil.

Court heard that Muraya obtained the money from Kerige while pretending to be in a position to supply Essential Oil and Seth Molecules a fact he knew was false.

Muraya’s lawyer applied for his release saying ‘he was a pastor in the same church with the complainant who was his Bishop’.

“I urge this court to free the accused on a reasonable bond or cash bail given the accused and the complainant were ministering in the same church. The accused is a pastor while the complainant is the Bishop,” he said.

The magistrate asked the accused why he was dragged to court by the complainant yet the Bible encourages resolution of disputes amongst brethren amicably.

“Where are you ministering. What’s the name of your church. Where is your Bishop?” she asked the accused.

The accused through his lawyer explained he’d shifted his ministry to Thika from the city adding he shares open air forums with the complainant.

“So you are using tricks to get reasonable bond yet you know you parted ways with the complainant.”

The accused was freed on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or Sh500,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on May 18.