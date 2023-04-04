Pastor Dorcas: Riggy G is where he is because of my prayers

Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku during the interview at her home in Karen, Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has credited her husband’s success to the power of prayer.

In a viral video, she expressed her admiration for her husband, calling him a blessed man and claiming that he is where he is in the government of Kenya because of prayers.

“I pray for him more than any other man. Whoever has been having any doubt that I pray for him, he cannot be where he is without prayers,” Pastor Dorcas said.

She went on to say that her role as a prayerful wife enabled her husband to become the Deputy President during the August 9 general elections last year.

Mr Gachagua was picked as the running mate of Dr William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella.

The duo won the presidential election’s seat in a tight race with the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya candidate Mr Raila Odinga, who was flagged by Ms Martha Karua, coming in second.

Although the former Prime Minister filed a petition to annul the Kenya Kwanza win, it was unsuccessful. Since then, Mr Gachagua has been at loggerheads with Odinga for discrediting the current regime.

According to Pastor Dorcas, her husband is protected because of her prayers.

“He cannot be who he is and protected the way he is without prayers. Whoever has been asking me to pray more for him, I can tell you he is prayed for and he is protected,” she said.

Speaking to a congregation at a Nairobi church, she also confessed her love for her husband, calling him the choice of her heart in the love arena.

“And I love him. I love that man, and I stand with him, I pray for him,” she insisted.

Mr. Gachagua has also praised his preacher wife for standing with him during ups and downs. During a past joint media interview, the DP called on Kenyans to value their families and always give them first priority.

