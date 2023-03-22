Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru’s last sermons before her death





Several videos of Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru talking about failed relationships before her demise have emerged. In one of her sermons posted on Facebook, Pastor Wanjiru tells her congregation to let go of relationships that are not working.

She preaches about things happening according to God’s will.

“Don’t force relationships. Usilazimishe mahusiano. If someone is tired of you, let them go. If they think you are not adding value to their lives, let them go because everything in our lives happens for good and not for bad reasons,” she preaches.

In yet another video, one week before she met her death, the pastor is seen praying about the good plans God has for our lives. She also prayed that God saves her from the bad plans of the devil.

“These are tough times but God does not forsake us. Do not let our enemies laugh at our downfalls.”

Gospel singer Mirugi Dishon, the key suspect in the pastor’s death, has already been arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts to answer to murder charges.

Initial reports indicate that Pastor Wanjiru had died in the musician’s house by suicide. According to reports, the Nakuru-based preacher visited Dishon in his Nairobi house along Kamiti Road. The musician later reported that he found her hanging in his wardrobe.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the musician described the tragic incident as the most trying moment in his life.

“I will not go down by the designs of the devil since all that God started in my life will never suffer and will surpass evil designs,” Dishon said.

It has also emerged that Dishon owed Pastor Wanjiru Sh400,000 and that she had visited him over their love affair.

At the mortuary, Dishon registered Elizabeth as his girlfriend.

