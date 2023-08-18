Pastor Ezekiel Odera’s church deregistered alongside 4 others

Pastor Ezekiel Odero conduct a Sunday Service at the New Life Prayer Centre Church in Mavueni area, Kilifi County in this photo taken on May 7, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Prayer Center is among the five churches that have recently been deregistered by the Registrar of Societies, according to an official announcement made on August 18, 2023.

This action also affected the registrations of Goodnews International Ministries, Theophilus Church, Helicopter of Christ Church, Royal Park Home Owners Estate Association Langata, and Kings Outreach Church.

The decision to deregister these churches was executed under the authority of Section 12(1) of the Societies Act, as stated by Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki.

The cancellations took effect on varying dates between May and August of the same year.

Pastor Odero took legal action in May to prevent the Registrar of Societies from revoking his church’s registration.

This response came after allegations that the church was not submitting its financial returns following a probe by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Registrar of Societies had earlier sent a letter to Pastor Odero, prompting him to explain why his church should not be deregistered.

Represented by his lawyer, Danstan Omari, Pastor Odero argued that their attempts to file returns were hindered due to their file not being available in the registrar’s office.

He highlighted, “Appallingly, the Registrar of Societies issued a letter dated April 13 addressed to Pastor Odero unequivocally informing him to file his annual returns from the years 2012 to 2022 despite refusing, failing to avail the file to him for the purposes of filing his annual returns.”

The broader conversation regarding church regulation gained momentum after the arrest of controversial pastor Paul Makenzie.

In 2015, the Kenyan government introduced the Religious Societies Regulations 2015, which required religious leaders to submit good conduct certificates and theological training certificates.

