Pastor Ezekiel sponsors 103 needy children in Kilifi, spends Sh6.6m





Kenyan evangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero has sponsored needy children in Kilifi, donating Sh6.6 million to cater for their one year’s school fees promising to pay up the full-four year fees before April this year.

Speaking to the 103 students who had not yet joined high school due to fee constraints, the New Life Church Prayer Center’s pastor urged the children to empower and develop the country and not leave for other countries.

In a video, NTV shared that the televangelist not only donated Sh6,650,000 but also Sh15,000 for shopping.

“The education you will have obtained after finishing university utilize it for the betterment of this country. That engineering degree- build roads here, medicine- treat patients here, if you will be a politician bring good policies that will develop this nation even a pastor, preach the gospel of God for people to be saved,” he told them.

Adding that going outside the country is not bad, Pastor Odero explained that building and developing Kenya is good so that even foreigners can seek refuge here.

Offering advice to the students, the renowned pastor urged them not to forget their parents but, most importantly, their God.

“You are not being taught by Pastor Ezekiel but by God. I besiege all of you do not brag that it is Ezekiel who paid your fees but God who did it.”

Kilifi County Chief Officer for Education Fredrick Nguma thanked the pastor for his donation, saying he had done what other churches in the area had never done.

“Churches have been there but what you have done has never been done before even in history. It takes one to have a kind heart. We appreciate you so much,” he said.

Pastor Odero’s fame brewed after dazzling Kenyans by filing to the brim his religious meeting at the Kasarani International Sports Complex, Nairobi, late last year.

Being a non-political player but amassing a big crowd with more than 60,000 people, Pastor Odero’s actions stunned Kenyans, with him being a topic of discussion for days.

