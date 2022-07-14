Pastor Ng’ang’a blasts Wajackoyah ‘bhang’ manifesto





Controversial preacher James Ng’ang’a has hit out at George Wajackoyah’s desire to cultivate marijuana for economic gain if elected president.

While delivering a sermon at his church, the man of cloth said: “I will not allow you to destroy our future generation with weed.”

Ng’ang’a strongly refuted the bhang legalization theory suggesting it would damage the morals of young people.

Wajackoyah was also heavily criticized for this policy by the clergy.

But the Roots presidential candidate has responded, suggesting the clergy has not understood his manifesto.

“Some bishops have been found in bushes sleeping recklessly, and instead of facing judgment, they are here trying to incite Kenyans. They have not read our manifesto. They only went straight into the smoking marijuana. Tell those men of God it is time they realize that Kenya doesn’t belong to them,” he warned.

However, some church leaders are still vocal in warning their faithful to be wary of Prof. Wajackoyah’s ideals, labeling them immoral and unethical.