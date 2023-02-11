Pastor Ng’ang’a shares his ‘nuggets of wisdom’ on marriage





Controversial preacher Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Center has shared nuggets of wisdom on marriage including including the kind of woman all unmarried men should aspire for.

While discouraging men from marrying older women, Pastor Ng’ang’a also said the choice of a woman one chooses is personal. He narrated how church elders dissuaded him from marrying his current wife.

“When I was marrying my wife, church elders questioned why I was marrying someone young,” he said.

“I did my maths and realised if I take someone older and we start taking pressure medicines, both of us will end up taking the medicines while probing each other whether we have taken it or not. Also because of the cold in Nairobi, we would have to light the jiko in the house and pass away,” he said while laughing.

Pastor Ng’ang’a, who was preaching at his church, has advised all unmarried men to marry as fast as they can so that they do not live alone like madmen.

On the importance of introspection, Ng’ang’a told his congregants to differentiate between which things are personal and which are God’s responsibility.

“Your wife is yours. Call her sweetheart, baby… buy her something if you see she is stressed. Men, don’t kneel before your wives even if you error her. We do not kneel down, but we buy them gifts as an apology. And you women, once you receive the gift stop the drama,” he said.

