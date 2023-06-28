Pastor T Mwangi lectures Kenyan politicians for their extravagant lifestyles





Nairobi preacher Pastor Anthony Mwangi, better known as Pastor T Mwangi, has hit out at Kenyan politicians for living exorbitantly in total disregard of the plight of Kenyan amid the soaring cost of living.

While delivering a sermon, the lead minister at Life Church Limuru and The Gathering of Champions founder, called out politicians who living large while ordinary Kenyans are struggling to even put a plate of food on their tables.

The outspoken pastor said while the said politicians are living extravagantly, they have already pushed a bill which will further burden Kenyans.

“I do not think there is someone who does not want to pay taxes. The problem is before we even pay tax someone has a watch worth Sh8 million, another one has a watch worth Sh3 million, another one is buying the boyfriend alcohol worth Sh420,000 and another one is parading a new Range Rover worth Sh20 million when ordinary Kenyans less than a year we cannot even afford meals. It is like an insult on your face,” Pastor T said.

“I know you have money, I know you can buy but it kind of feels like if this is how you want us to run, it is painful. I look at it and said I wish you can buy that boyfriend alcohol without showing us when we cannot afford to give our children food. And then you stand and pass a bill that affects all Kenyans,” he went on.

“Something is telling us, are we financing your luxury? Could we be financing your guzzlers? How I pray that these young men in parliament will hear this and know that you cannot raise an inheritance that is corrupted. It will eat your children,” Pastor T lamented.

The clergyman’s remarks may have been in reference to nominated senator Karen Nyamu who on Father’s Day walked into a wines and spirits shop and purchased alcohol worth Sh420,000 for her baby daddy, Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh.

In another interesting spectacle, Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport, and Public Works, Kipchumba Murkomen, recently wore a Sh1 million watch while attending a cabinet meeting.

