Patrick Ole Ntutu leads in Narok gubernatorial race, poll results show





United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Patrick Ole Ntutu would be the winner in Narok gubernatorial race if the General Election was to be held today, this according to the opinion poll by Mizani Africa.

According to the findings, Ntutu commands a popularity rate of 59.5 per cent, ahead of ODM candidate Moitalel Ole Kenta with a popularity rating of 37.8 per cent. The poll indicates that 2.7 per cent of the respondents are undecided.

The survey was conducted between May 27 to June across the six constituencies in Narok County.

Ntutu is seeking to succeed the incumbent governor Samuel Tunai whose second term in office will come to an end on August 9.

The former Labour and Social Welfare CAS resigned to venture into politics following a notice that was issued by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directing civil servants to vacate office before February 8.

Ntutu will be facing stiff competition from Kenta who is the current Narok North MP.

Narok has been earmarked as a potential battle field between Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga, with candidates commanding sizeable following in the county.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga have so far made several visits to the county in their votes-hunting missions.

According to IEBC, the county registered 6,459 new voters during the last mass registration exercise in addition to the 341,730 registered voters in 2017.