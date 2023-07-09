Patron Sam Nyamweya lauds Shabana, urges early planning ahead of Premier League season





Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Sam Nyamweya has pledged to empower Shabana FC financially ahead of the team’s return to the FKF Premier League.

In a statement to newsrooms a day after Shabana beat rivals Murang’a Seal to the second-tier National Super League (NSL) title, Nyamweya who doubles up as patron of the Gusii based side emphasised the need for the club to prepare well for her top-flight engagements.

“We have spent so much money and energy to help this club,” said Nyamweya.

“Personally I put in millions from my family reserves but that has not gone in vain (as the team has secured promotion).”

“As the patron of the club, I will work with the management to get sponsors and make it financially stable. I will (also) organise a major funds drive with the proceeds channeled towards signing better players for the team.”

Nyamweya who served as FKF boss between 2011 and 2016, also shared plans to ensure the club invests in the playing staff in the short, middle and long term.

He said: “Time has come now for us to join hands and build Shabana to a an even better club, one that will become the champions of Kenyan football and beyond. We must now work together as a community to set the structures for this club, set up an academy for Shabana youth development, a club house and a training facility.”

“I ask the county and national government to refurbish the Gusii Stadium to a level it can host Kenyan Premier League matches.”

Shabana has been the talk of the talk since securing qualification to the Premier League after missing in action for close to two decades.

The team is known to have a huge fanbase in Kenyan football, perhaps compared to that of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Shabana claimed the NSL title on July 8, 2023, after overcoming Kisumu All Stars 2-0 courtesy of Nehemiah Onchiri’s brace in the 53rd and 83rd minutes in a highly packed and charged game at the Gusii stadium.

Thus, Sammy Okoth’s charges finished the season with 73 points from 31 matches, ahead of second placed Murang’a Seal.