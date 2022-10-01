Paul Gicheru mystery: Postmortem fails to show what killed lawyer

On 15 February 2022, the trial in the case The Prosecutor v. Paul Gicheru opened before Judge Miatta Maria Samba of Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mr Gicheru is accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya.

On 15 February 2022, the trial in the case The Prosecutor v. Paul Gicheru opened before Judge Miatta Maria Samba of Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mr Gicheru is accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya.





The cause of lawyer Paul Gicheru’s death is yet to be known even after an autopsy was conducted on Friday with results of the postmortem declared inconclusive.

This means that further analysis will be conducted in order to establish what killed the lawyer who represented President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

Mr Gicheru’s postmortem was conducted by government pathologist Dr Dorothy Njeru in the presence of family members, police officers and Senior Counsel John Khaminwa.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the medical team took some of the samples collected from the exercise for further analysis at the government chemist.

Dr Njeru did not give a clear indication of when the postmortem will be concluded but said that the results will take some time.

Mr Gicheru was found dead by his wife on Monday inside his bedroom. His son was also admitted in hospital after he collapsed inside the same house in Karen, Nairobi County.

The postmortem was supposed to be conducted early last week but was postponed due to trust issues within the family. Ms Josephine Wambui, who is mother to the late lawyer, said it would be important if the postmortem is conducted in her presence.

She also wanted that Mr Gicheru’s children who live in the United Kingdom to be given time to return home and witness the exercise.

“It is not easy for someone to just collapse and die. Police must probe what happened because my son never complained. He was not sick,” said Ms Wambui.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the death.

