Paul Kagame’s son graduates at UK’s military academy

Ian Kagame poses with his father following his graduation at Sandhurst military academy. PHOTO: COURTESY





Rwanda President Kagame’s son is the latest in a list of first kids to graduate at the Royal Military Azademy Sandhurst, the UK’s most prestigious military college.

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) shared the photos of Ian Kagame, Park Udahemuka, and David Nsengiyumva, who completed their course and were commissioned to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, at a ceremony held on Friday, August 12.

Today, Friday 12 Aug 22, Ian Kagame, Park Udahemuka and David Nsengiyumva graduated and were commissioned to the rank of 2nd Lieutnant at a ceremony at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst UK. https://t.co/uyRGiVAAwv pic.twitter.com/TVjpMk5Asn — Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) August 12, 2022

A video shared by the academy on the official Facebook showed President Kagame and the First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, arriving for the academy’s sovereign parade mounted by the cadets as the national anthem ‘Rwanda Nziza’ was played by the band.

He was also accorded a guard of honor before he joined other parents and guardians to watch as the graduands put up a colorful march.

Ian is also seen leading from the front as they proudly marched in the video.

Ian is the third-born and second youngest son of President Kagame.

His military courses generated interest in the East African region months after he joined the college.

Uganda Land Force Commander Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on February tweeted.

“Officer Cadet Ian Kagame, I wish you all the best in Sandhurst! Be strong, be very fit and let nobody intimidate you! You were always strong even as a young child. I remember you fighting your father and me. Focus on the course alone and you will make it! I am proud of you!,” the tweet read.

Officer Cadet Ian Kagame, I wish you all the best in Sandhurst! Be strong, be very fit and let nobody intimidate you! You were always strong even as a young child. I remember you fighting your father and me. Focus on the course alone and you will make it! I am proud of you! pic.twitter.com/5IB0Rbb3aY — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 23, 2022

Ian has been at the college for the past year after he joined the college on August 8, 2021.

It is speculated that Lieutenant Ian is being prepared to take over from his father.

With this training, he is expected to be promoted in the Army.

In 2015, Rwandans voted in a referendum and changed the constitution to allow President Kagame to extend his term in office, possibly until 2034.

Kagame, 58, has been president since 2000 but has been effective in control since his rebel force marched into Kigali in 1994 to end a genocide.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) is one of the most prestigious military academies in the UK, where all officers in the British Army are trained.

In the recent past, many African strong men have been sending their sons and heirs apparent to train and study military leadership at Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

It is a tradition that has persisted among Asian and European monarchs and slowly being adopted by African leaders to maintain their family rule even after leaving power.

Other former cadets from Africa Include Luhlabo Dhlamini, the son of King Mswati III of Swaziland, Prince Dawit Mekonnen – Grandson of Emperor Hailesilase of Ethiopia and Muhoozi Kainerugaba the son of Yoweri Museveni.

The academy is also a place where future leaders from elite backgrounds get to know each other and establish connections.