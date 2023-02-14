Paul Nkata appointed Wazito FC head coach





Wazito FC on Tuesday appointed Ugandan coach Paul Nkata as head coach. A source at the club told Nairobi News that the Ugandan coach is already in Nairobi and will be in the stands as the team faces Gor Mahia in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on Tuesday evening at the Moi International Sport Center Kasarani.

Thereafter Nkata will be in charge of the team’s home game against Bandari on Saturday at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

Nkata takes over from Jaffers Odongo who switched to Kakamega Homeboyz on Monday as assistant coach and trainer.

“We have him here and he will be in charge of the Bandari game,” a source at the club said.

Efforts to reach Wazito Chairman Moses ‘Janabi’ Adagala to comment on the issue proved futile as he neither received calls nor answered our text messages.

Nkata is not new in the country having previously coached Muhoroni Youth, Kakamega Homeboyz, Nairobi City Stars Tusker and Bandari. Infact Nkata, won the Kenyan Premier League title with Tusker in 2016.

In January 2019 he left the country after Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused him of fixing matches.

Nkata had been accused by Shimanyula of receiving cash to influence the outcome of top-flight matches pitting Homeboyz against Sony Sugar and Mathare United then.

However, in January 2020, the Ugandan Football Kenya Federation confirmed that Fifa had absolved him from any wrong doing concerning Shimanyula’s claims.

In April last year he was unveiled as Muhoroni Youth coach and steered the team in the National Super League until the end of last season.

This was his second stint at the club having been in charge of in 2015 before he crossed over to Tusker FC and helped the Brewers lift the league title.

