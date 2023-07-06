Paula Kajala credits self for ex-Rayvanny’s song Mwambieni





Tanzanian actress Fridah Kajala’s daughter Paula says her ex-lover Rayvanny’s featuring Macvoice song Mwambieni was composed because of her.

In a post on her Instagram, Paula suggested that Rayvanny who is still unable to move on sang the song in a bid to explain his feelings for her.

In the song whose lyrics sing of an anonymous person who has since taken over his heart, Rayvnanny says the lady knows herself and there is no need to mention her name.

“Nikiwaambia hii nyimbo nimeimbiwa mimi muwe mnaelewa oneni sasa…huyu kaka kashindwa kumove on kabisa huyu, (When I tell you this song was sang in my honour, you have to believe me…this guy has been unable to move on,)” Paula wrote as she played the song.

Her revelation comes days after she threw shade at Rayvanny claiming that the Mapopo hitmaker could not get over her despite her dating someone else.

She further alleged that while they dated, Rayvanny did not spend on her so that she could look and feel beautiful, something she is getting from her current lover Marioo.

In her comparison and chiding game, Paula posted, “Kuna mtu namtesa huko, akiniona tu anatuma sana meseji. Mwambieni ex huwa harudiwi (There is someone I’m giving sleepless nights, when he sees me, he cannot stop sending messages. Tell him one does not go back to her ex).”

While it lasted, Paula dated Rayvanny born Raymond Mwakyusa briefly with the love birds parting ways in September 2022.

Their relationship began after Rayvanny had a nasty split with his baby mama Fahyvanny, who accused the award-winning singer of cheating on him despite dating for years and even siring a child together.

The pair reunited and rekindled their love after Rayvanny and Paula split. But the latter still feels that Rayvanny is still deeply in love with her even despite their nasty breakup.

