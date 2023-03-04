Paula Kajala married? Her fans think otherwise





Despite the fact that both Tanzania actress Paula Kajala and her mother appearing to confirm her nuptials, fans are not convinced that she has just tied the knot.

This after Paula and her mother Frida Kajala shared photos capturing Paula dressed as a bride according to the Muslim culture.

One photo captures the back of a man assumed to be the groom, while in another the same man, whose face is not visible, is captured offering Paula a glass of milk.

In a separate photo mother and daughter are captured all smiles.

“Ni furaha ya mama anapoona kheri kwa binti yake,” Frida Kajala said.

Paula’s fan are however skeptical.

“Nimegoma kuamini😂😂😂 hii ni uongo pro max,” @mjlah said.

“Hivi ni kweli au,” @ireneisambi wrote.

“Bona amini usiamni hii ungeirusha live… hii ni kiki,” @misskipanta said.

“Hii ndoa yupo mama, mtoto na muowaj tyuuu khaaaa,” @kibari40 said.

Paula dated singer Rayvanny but the two ended their relationship after a while. Photos of the two together started circulating after their breakup leading to the impression that they might be back together.

Rayvanny however set the record straight saying he had made peace with his heart after parting ways with Paula.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Rayvanny and Paula made their relationship public after it emerged that Harmonize was also shooting his shots at her at a time when he was dating the diva’s mother, Fridah Kajala.

Rayvanny also recently dropped hints of reuniting with his baby mama, Fahyvanny. This surfaced at a time when reports made rounds that his relationship with Paula was on the rocks.

