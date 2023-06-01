Paula Kajala shares wedding plans with her lover Marioo





Tanzanian celebrity Paula Kajala has shared her wedding plans with her lover singer Marioo. In a post on her Instagram, Paula noted that she would soon be walking down the aisle.

Having dated the Mi Amor hitmaker for some months now, the socialite said she is counting the days to when she would finally become Mrs Marioo.

“Mrs bad Marioo ananioa bado mwezi moja tu mwezi wa saba ndoa. (Mrs bad Marioo is going to marry me in a month’s time, July.)”

In March, Paula announced that she does not plan to date again if the romantic affair with Marioo does not work out. Making the announcement on her Instagram stories, Paula shared a photo of her lover and captured, ‘My last.’

While this was in response to critics who called his lover out due to her past, Marioo in good measure shared her love for her woman saying he would protect her irrespective of what people said.

“There are people who have a big problem especially because of her kind heart or her fame. Please let this fine girl be. Let her enjoy. I know those who hate her are less yet she is still young and I do not want her to be hurt because I love her so much @therealpaulahkajala.”

The 20-year-old’s fame grew after her relationship with Tanzanian bongo stars. Her name became popular after her mother’s ex-lover Harmonize allegedly wanted to date her while still dating Fridah.

Fridah acknowledged that she felt she had failed as a mother and expressed remorse for not heeding her daughter’s advice.

“I feel like I failed you as a mom. You look up to me for everything. We have a very good bond, but I made a decision that you repeatedly warned me against. I am sorry. It hurts me because there are things I should have considered. I feel bad, but there is nothing I can do,” she said.

