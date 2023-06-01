Paula Kajala slams haters for claiming her love life has faded off





Tanzanian socialite Paula Kajala has slammed critics for claiming her relationship is fading because of her less posts on her love life.

Paula has been lying low on matters her relationship with Tanzanian singer Marioo with her fans noting the abrupt quietting of gossip on her relationship affairs.

In a response, Paula shared a photo of her with Marioo which she captioned, “Kuna watu wanasema penzi letu limepoa, sasa mlitaka liwaje? (There are those who are saying our love is fading, what had you envisioned?).”

The 20-year-old socialite who has learnt a thing or two for exposing her relationship too much on the limelight. Before meeting Marioo, Paula was involved with singer Rayvanny in a much publicised relationship.

While for quite some time both Paula and Rayvanny remained silent on the cause of their breakup, the fine details of that relationship have since been publicized with the former lovers airing their dirty linen.

Rayvanny claimed their relationship tanked in September 2022 after Paula cheated on him with his ‘brother,’ claims the socialite refuted.

“I have never cheated on you for a single day, so leave me alone. I stayed with you for almost a year while you were with your wife. You wanted me to stay with you while you secretly hid me and when you go to your wife, you claim that I bother you. When you come to me, you claim that your wife is bothering you,” an irked Paula shot back.

“I knew your whole plan and that is why I left you. Do you know how much I have sacrificed for this relationship? Why don’t you tell me how you slept with my friends?” she posed.

