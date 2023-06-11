Paula Kajala: Why I loathe Harmonize





Tanzanian actress Fridah Kajala’s daughter Paula has opened up on why she hates the Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Rajab Abdul alias Harmonize.

Harmonize has in the past dated Fridah.

In their mother-daughter reality show, dubbed Behind the Gram, Paula shared that the Aiyola hitmaker crossed a line when he tried to date her.

While her mother blamed herself for failing to be a good role model to her daughter, Paula revealed in one of the episodes how the events took a toll on her mental health.

“I think people out there perceive that we do not have boundaries. And that is why someone like Harmonize made an attempt of wanting to date me while he was still my mother’s boyfriend. I hate him,” she said.

Expressing remorse for not considering the consequences of her actions, Fridah approached her daughter for a heart-to-heart conversation.

“I valued my relationship more than my daughter,” she said.

In yet another scene, Fridah while apologising to her child acknowledged that she never heeded Paula’s guidance leading them to drift apart.

“I feel like I failed you as a mom. You look up to me for everything. We have a very good bond, but I made a decision that you repeatedly warned me against. I am sorry. It hurts me because there are things I should have considered. I feel bad, but there is nothing I can do.”

After Harmonize wanted to date Fridah’s daughter, the two split up with the Wapo hitmaker going above and beyond to offer his apology.

From buying cars to tattooing his body, Harmonize did it all and won over Kajala and they got back together sometime in early 2022.

However, they split up in October 2022 and even unfollowed each other on their social media. Kajala also deleted all the photos she ever took with her Harmonize, including those of their engagement day which happened in June 2022.

“I am created to love and to forgive but on this one, you should all laugh at me. I am not writing this so you can all sympathize with me but I made a big mistake and I have learned my lessons. I am not an angel. I have failed my family, my brothers, and my family. I forgive my X and I’m ready for the next,” she said.

Also read: Fire razes section of Toi Market in Nairobi

Mummie Francie’s message to make-up users