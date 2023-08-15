Pauline Njoroge ‘lost 300k’ while in police custody

Blogger Pauline Njoroge (left), Ms Jane Mwangi and Mr Emanza Jilani when they appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki on July 24, 2023. They were not charged and were released on a free bond. PHOTO | ALEX KALAMA

Blogger Pauline Njoroge (left), Ms Jane Mwangi and Mr Emanza Jilani when they appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki on July 24, 2023. They were not charged and were released on a free bond. PHOTO | ALEX KALAMA





Blogger Pauline Njoroge says she lost Sh300,000 from her bank account during her recent arrest.

In a post on her socials, the vocal blogger who doubles up as Jubilee Party deputy secretary general says she lost the cash on August 3, 2023, at around 7 pm when she was in custody.

She wrote, “The defense informed the court to put on record that on 03/08/2023 at 19:05:03 hrs there was theft of Kshs. 302,842.00 from the VISA bank account of Pauline Njoroge Njoki. Consequently, the defense also applied that an investigation be done by DCI alongside the current investigation and a report be filed in court on the grounds that; before the theft, the DCI officers were the only third parties who had actual possession and access to the said Bank Cards before the theft.”

Furthermore, the court session that was held on Monday for mention was to confirm the release of laptop and iPhone properties belonging to Ms Njoroge.

The court ordered that the matter would be mentioned on Friday 18/08/2023 for the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to confirm its position and to release the devices.

“DPP to respond on the defense application seeking a thorough investigation of the theft of Sh302,842.00 from the VISA account of Pauline Njoroge.”

MALINDI CHIEF MAGISTRATES COURT MISC CRIMINAL APPLICATION NO. E091 OF 2023. DPP VS PAULINE NJOKI NJOROGE & 2 OTHERS: COURT NO. 2: (GKA/0116/PNN/0723/CR/001/MLD/GKY.) A Court session was held today 14/08/2023 for mention to confirm; 1. The DPP's decision to charge or to close… — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) August 14, 2023

Ms Njoroge, Jane Mwangi Nduta, and Emanze Jilani, a driver were allegedly arrested after the car they were traveling in was intercepted by detectives along Watamu-Jacaranda road on Saturday 22nd July 2023.

In the statement released by the Watamu police station, a search was conducted at their residence at a resort house and containers with 60 tablets suspected to be narcotic substances were recovered.

The police noted that the three would be charged with the offenses of being in possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and cyber misuse.

However, hours before the arrest, Ms Njoroge had posted on her Twitter page of a ‘massacre happening in Nyanza,’ claiming that the government was behind it.

