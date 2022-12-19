Pay in time to hit Hustler Fund’s maximum limit of Sh50k, CS Chelugui says

Young women interviewed in a study revealed that Sh5,000 a month was the bare minimum expected of a sponsor. FILE PHOTO | NATION

Dear hustlers, here is a foolproof way of hitting the maximum limit of Sh50,000 in the newly unveiled Hustler’s Fund.

Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has urged Kenyans to adopt the borrow-and-pay model saying this is the only way one can grow with the Hustler Fund.

In his updates on the Hustler Fund performance on Monday, the CS said that the only way for the borrowing limit to grow faster is by paying on time.

“The idea is to start small and grow big…so long as you repay without delay you’ll be able to grow and get the maximum amount which is Sh50, 000,” CS Chelugui said.

While lauding Kenyans for embracing the Hustler Fund wholeheartedly, the CS said that the only way one can enhance his creditworthiness is by paying back the loan on time.

The CS said that one of the biggest discussions during the campaign was the establishment of the Hustler Fund to support ordinary Kenyans, which President William Ruto fulfilled when he by launched the fund last month.

CS Chelugui said that as of Monday 9 am, Sh9.6 billion had been disbursed to hustlers and that more than 16.5 million Kenyans have been registered and are accessing the fund.

According to the latest figures, Kenyans who have borrowed the Hustler Fund had repaid Sh2.7 billion by 9 am, translating to 23 per cent of the amount disbursed so far.

Also, the number of Kenyans who have borrowed more than once now stands at 2.7 million and growing by the minute.

At the same time, borrowers have saved Sh480 million from some 17 million transactions recorded so far.

The CS stated that there is no committee, secretariat or directors for Hustler Fund.

“It’s only you and your phone; you get the money by just pressing the buttons on your phone.”

Apart from personal finance, the Hustler Fund comprises micro business, SME and Startup loans which will be launched in February as earlier announced by the President.

