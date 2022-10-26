Join our Telegram Channel
Peninah Malonza is qualified to serve – Oscar Sudi

By Wangu Kanuri October 26th, 2022 2 min read

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has opined that rejected Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Heritage, Peninah Malonza, was qualified to serve but was not a good public speaker.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said, “Peninah Malonza is qualified to serve @Min_TourismKE only that she wasn’t good in public speaking.”

Adding, “It’s not an easy task to address MPs with full glare of cameras, maybe she panicked or got nervous. Nonetheless, she will be the best performing CS. Let’s give her a chance.”

Ms Malonza, who appeared for vetting on Wednesday, October 16, 2022, was rejected on Tuesday with 23 other CS’s being approved.

Malonza’s nomination was unanimously rejected by the Committee since ‘she did not demonstrate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.’

The National Assembly Committee also believed that Malonza lacked the requisite abilities and experience to serve as the Tourism CS.

However, the minority and majority MPs debated the fate of Aisha Jumwa the CS for Public Service and Gender, and Mithika Linturi the CS for Agriculture.

The Minority side MPs of the Committee on Appointments said they rejected Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi’s nomination to Cabinet over integrity concerns.

In contrast, the Majority side, made up of 13 MPs, approved the two.

“The members observed that the Committee had questioned the authenticity of Linturi’s alleged University of Nairobi (UoN) law degree, noting that the institution had sought to discontinue Linturi over allegations of forgery of documents,” said the report, which also linked Linturi to other cases including attempted rape and forgery.

On Jumwa, the dissenting MPs said she allegedly shot someone on October 15, 2019, in Kilifi County but she claims she is innocent and has since applied to be turned into a State witness.

“The [dissenting] members said that they hold the strong view that the principle of presumption of innocence until one is proved guilty should never apply in situations of appointment to a high public office such as the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya,” read the report.

