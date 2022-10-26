Peninah Malonza is qualified to serve – Oscar Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during the swearing-in ceremony of Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim at Eldoret Sports Club on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has opined that rejected Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Heritage, Peninah Malonza, was qualified to serve but was not a good public speaker.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said, “Peninah Malonza is qualified to serve @Min_TourismKE only that she wasn’t good in public speaking.”

Adding, “It’s not an easy task to address MPs with full glare of cameras, maybe she panicked or got nervous. Nonetheless, she will be the best performing CS. Let’s give her a chance.”

Ms Malonza, who appeared for vetting on Wednesday, October 16, 2022, was rejected on Tuesday with 23 other CS’s being approved.

Malonza’s nomination was unanimously rejected by the Committee since ‘she did not demonstrate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.’

The National Assembly Committee also believed that Malonza lacked the requisite abilities and experience to serve as the Tourism CS.

However, the minority and majority MPs debated the fate of Aisha Jumwa the CS for Public Service and Gender, and Mithika Linturi the CS for Agriculture.